Report: Manchester United Preparing New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony Including Cash Plus Player

Manchester United are preparing to go back to Dutch side Ajax with a new offer for one of their priority targets this summer, Antony, according to a new report.

United have targeted Antony since the beginning of the transfer window as new boss Erik Ten Hag favours a move for the right winger due to his performances at Ajax.

The Brazilian winger played a key role under Ten Hag at Ajax during their title winning season in the last campaign at the club.

United had distanced themselves from a move for the winger and rival club Liverpool had reportedly stepped up their interest.

IMAGO / ANP

The Brazilian is still admired highly by Ten Hag but is also highly regarded at his current club Ajax and would require a significant offer should he leave the club this summer.

Ajax had reportedly asked for around €80million from United which had put them off pursuing a deal any further.

However new reports emerged on Tuesday, suggesting that Ajax were looking to sign United youngster, Ethan Laird.

According to a new report from soccernews.nl, United could now offer Ajax a player push cash deal for the player.

“Manchester United are preparing an offer to Ajax for Antony worth £40m plus Ethan Laird.” Reports the outlet.

Laird is a player that ranks at around the third choice in his position and would benefit from a move away from Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon