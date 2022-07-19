Report: Manchester United Preparing New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony Including Cash Plus Player
Manchester United are preparing to go back to Dutch side Ajax with a new offer for one of their priority targets this summer, Antony, according to a new report.
United have targeted Antony since the beginning of the transfer window as new boss Erik Ten Hag favours a move for the right winger due to his performances at Ajax.
The Brazilian winger played a key role under Ten Hag at Ajax during their title winning season in the last campaign at the club.
United had distanced themselves from a move for the winger and rival club Liverpool had reportedly stepped up their interest.
The Brazilian is still admired highly by Ten Hag but is also highly regarded at his current club Ajax and would require a significant offer should he leave the club this summer.
Ajax had reportedly asked for around €80million from United which had put them off pursuing a deal any further.
However new reports emerged on Tuesday, suggesting that Ajax were looking to sign United youngster, Ethan Laird.
According to a new report from soccernews.nl, United could now offer Ajax a player push cash deal for the player.
“Manchester United are preparing an offer to Ajax for Antony worth £40m plus Ethan Laird.” Reports the outlet.
Laird is a player that ranks at around the third choice in his position and would benefit from a move away from Old Trafford.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon