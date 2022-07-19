Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Preparing New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony Including Cash Plus Player

Manchester United are preparing to go back to Dutch side Ajax with a new offer for one of their priority targets this summer, Antony, according to a new report.

United have targeted Antony since the beginning of the transfer window as new boss Erik Ten Hag favours a move for the right winger due to his performances at Ajax. 

The Brazilian winger played a key role under Ten Hag at Ajax during their title winning season in the last campaign at the club.

United had distanced themselves from a move for the winger and rival club Liverpool had reportedly stepped up their interest. 

Antony

The Brazilian is still admired highly by Ten Hag but is also highly regarded at his current club Ajax and would require a significant offer should he leave the club this summer. 

Ajax had reportedly asked for around €80million from United which had put them off pursuing a deal any further. 

However new reports emerged on Tuesday, suggesting that Ajax were looking to sign United youngster, Ethan Laird. 

According to a new report from soccernews.nl, United could now offer Ajax a player push cash deal for the player. 

“Manchester United are preparing an offer to Ajax for Antony worth £40m plus Ethan Laird.” Reports the outlet.

Laird is a player that ranks at around the third choice in his position and would benefit from a move away from Old Trafford. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

antony celebrating
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony Including Cash Plus Player

By Alex Wallace10 seconds ago
DONNY
Quotes

Report: Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

By Saul Escudero44 minutes ago
laird
Transfers

Manchester United Full Back Linked With A Move to The Eredivisie

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Atletico Madrid Pull Away From Links Regarding A Move For Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why This Manchester United Team Will Play Different From Ajax And How He Will Succeed In The Premier League

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
manchester united crystal palace melbourne
Match Day

Match Report: Martial On The Scoresheet As Manchester United March Past Crystal Palace

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Applauds New Look Manchester United Attack

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Donny Van De Beek Speaks Out On Harry Maguire Being Booed Against Crystal Palace

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago