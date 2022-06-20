Manchester United Preparing Offer For Ajax Defender

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to a report from The Netherlands.

United have been looking to sign a defender this summer, and several players have been linked with a move to the club so far.

The English giants were known to be pursuing a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, but that move stalled after talks reportedly went on for some weeks.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

And now, if a recent report is to be believed, the Mancunian side are looking at fellow Ajax teammate Lisandro Martinez.

According to journalist Mike Verweij of The Telegraaf (as cited by aggregator The European Lad), the Old Trafford side are preparing an offer for the 24-year-old Argentine international.

Martinez, who has been previously reported to be on United's radar by the Telegraph, may now move to Old Trafford.

After failing to land Timber, United are now looking to sign him, according to Mike Verweij, and Erik ten Hag has known him for the past three years during their time at the Amsterdam club together.

Arsenal are also mentioned to be another club interested in signing him, and may also present another offer to Ajax, the report further states.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon