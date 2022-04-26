Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Preparing Official Bid to Try to Sign Sergej Milinkovic Savic

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an official bid to Lazio to attempt to sign midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic this summer.

United have been linked with moves for Milinkovic Savic for a number of transfer windows in recent years with a move for the midfielder never materialising. 

The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the departure of Paul Pogba this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer window including Frenkie de Jong and more.

Milinkovic Savic is understood to be a target for United as well as Juventus and PSG this summer.

Milinkovic Savic

Now, according to Nicolo Schira, "Manchester United preparing an official bid to try to sign Sergej #Milinkovic Savic. 

"Red Devils scouts watched SMS in the last games and consider him ready to play for United." 

"His agent Kezman is in Italy to discuss with Lazio the price. Juventus and PSG are also interested."

United will likely make a decision on their preferred midfield choice closer to the opening of the window after discussions with Erik Ten Hag.

