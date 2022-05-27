Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Preparing to Allow Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to Leave the Club This Summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to allow three senior defenders leave the club this summer, those being Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones according to a new report. 

United are preparing to allow the three defenders to leave the club this summer as Erik Ten Hag prepares to rebuild the clubs defensive line this summer. 

With the rumoured departure of the three defenders, United have been linked with a number of centre back targets to replace the possible outgoing players. 

Eric Bailly

United have been linked with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres ahead of the summer transfer window. 

According to a new report from Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News, “United are prepared to let Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones leave at the end of the season as they look to rejuvenate their defensive options.”

The decisions and finalisation on transfers at United will be decided in the coming weeks.

