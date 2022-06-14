Report: Manchester United Preparing To Sell Anthony Martial This Summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to sell Anthony Martial this summer to raise funds to purchase another attacker in the transfer window according to a new report.

United will be preparing and attempting to sell Martial as the club looks to move on their striker after a poor loan spell at Sevilla in the second half of last season.

Martial was signed for a considerable fee from Monaco and did showcase his talent on a number of occasions for United however has not fully lived up to his potential.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Martial has fallen down the pecking order at United and is unlikely set to be apart of Erik Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford next season.

Ten Hag wants to bring Antony to United with him this summer and it’s understood that Ten Hag would have to raise funds to be able to sign a new attacking player this summer.

According to a new report from James Ducker of The Telegraph;

“Manchester United are hoping to offload Anthony Martial and use any fee towards the cost of a new attacker.”

Martial would likely have to be sold in the window rather than face another loan spell as a permanent move would suit both parties better in the future.

