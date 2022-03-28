Manchester United Prime Target For The Striker Position Revealed

It's been known for a while now that Manchester United want to add a striker to their squad in the summer, and the prime target is reportedly Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old England international signed a whopping six-year deal at the North London club, and he now has two years left on his contract at Spurs.

Lack of trophies led to Kane pursuing a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last summer, but that move didn't materialise.

And he might be heading to the north-west in the summer transfer window if a recent report is to be believed.

As per The Athletic, Kane is prime among the thoughts of people at Old Trafford.

United's striking department will have lesser options in the summer due to Mason Greenwood being unavailable and Edinson Cavani most likely leaving in summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

And the former Leicester City forward is now the prime target for the striker position for the Red Devils.

Former United CEO Ed Woodward and Tottenham chairman had conversations about the English forward last summer, where Woodward conveyed United's interest in the player.

But the Sancho signing meant any move for Kane would have had to wait until the summer of 2022.

As per the same report, Kane is believed to cost more than £100 million. The player has his own destiny in his hands and this might be the last chance for Levy to cash in on his star player.

United's interest in Kane is no new thing, and neither is his name being linked with a switch to Old Trafford every summer. With time it will be revealed whether he really does join the Red Devils finally or not.

