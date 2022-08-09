Manchester United Pull Out Of Move For Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United have now pulled out of a move to sign Bolgona striker Marko Arnautovic following a bid for the player from United being rejected by the Italian side, says a new report.

Arnautovic links first emerged on Sunday before United’s Premier League opening game against Brighton as the Red Devils lost in front of a home crowd.

Supporters had taken to social media to voice their opinions against signing the Austrian international due to his controversial past.

United were preparing to submit a second bid for the player after having an €8million bid rejected in the first place during the first approach for the player.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to a new and exclusive report from Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, “Manchester United have pulled out of a move for Marko Arnautovic, The Athletic understands.

Bologna rejected a bid of €8million (£6.8m, $8.1m) for the forward at the weekend and an improved offer was expected. But United have now decided against continuing the pursuit.”

As previously mentioned, fans had taken to social media to voice their opinion against the signing of the player which the report suggests, did make an impact.

“It is understood United received a number of complaints from fans about the idea of the club signing the 33-year-old. Several fans also emailed chief executive Richard Arnold directly.“ reported Whitwell.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon