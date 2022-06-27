Report: Manchester United Pull Out Of Move For Watford Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann

Manchester United have now reportedly pulled out of a move for their choice of backup goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann from Championship side Watford according to a new report.

United are said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as they look to fill their so called ‘backup’ role as they prepare to replace the outgoing Dean Henderson.

Henderson is known to be on his way to newly promoted side Nottingham Forest in this window as the Englishman looks for first team football opportunities playing at the top level.

United had sounded out Bachmann as a possible replacement for Henderson however this deal could now be on the possible brink of collapse.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The goalkeeper who is currently at second tier side Watford was sounded out as a suitable replacement for Henderson but may now not be the option United choose to pursue.

According to a new report from Mail Sport, United may have been put off the move for the player, they report;

“Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Watford’s Daniel Bachmann as they were unwilling to pay what the Championship side wanted.”

Bachmann had been sounded out as a target for Erik Ten Hag as he reportedly fit the style of keeper that the Dutchman liked however United will now likely have to look elsewhere.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon