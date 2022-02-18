Report: Manchester United 'Pushing Ahead' In Pursuit Of Highly Rated Serie A Star Nicolo Zaniolo

Manchester United are said to be 'leading the race' in the pursuit of highly rated Italian midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo according to reports in Italy.

Despite previous reports suggesting that Juventus were leading the race for 22 year old, it has now emerged that United have 'held talks' regarding the deal.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to an Italian journalist Enrico Cameilo via Sports Witness, United have 'already moved' for the Italian International.

Zaniolo is considered as one of Serie A's 'hottest prospects' with Roma manager Jose Mourinho being a huge admirer of the player.

United have been granted a boost in their pursuit of the 22 year old as Football Italia reported that there have been 'no talks with Roma over a new contract'.

The winger who is also suited to the role of attacking midfield has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe such as the previously stated Juventus and United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.

Roma currently value Zaniolo at a fee between £33million and £41million but if the Italian continues to perform then Roma say that figure could 'drastically rise' as stated in the Sports Witness report.

