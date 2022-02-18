Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing Ahead' In Pursuit Of Highly Rated Serie A Star Nicolo Zaniolo

Manchester United are said to be 'leading the race' in the pursuit of highly rated Italian midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo according to reports in Italy.

Despite previous reports suggesting that Juventus were leading the race for 22 year old, it has now emerged that United have 'held talks' regarding the deal.

Nicolo Zaniolo

According to an Italian journalist Enrico Cameilo via Sports Witness, United have 'already moved' for the Italian International.

Zaniolo is considered as one of Serie A's 'hottest prospects' with Roma manager Jose Mourinho being a huge admirer of the player.

United have been granted a boost in their pursuit of the 22 year old as Football Italia reported that there have been 'no talks with Roma over a new contract'. 

The winger who is also suited to the role of attacking midfield has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe such as the previously stated Juventus and United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.

Roma currently value Zaniolo at a fee between £33million and £41million but if the Italian continues to perform then Roma say that figure could 'drastically rise' as stated in the Sports Witness report.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Nicolo Zaniolo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing Ahead' In Pursuit Of Highly Rated Serie A Star Nicolo Zaniolo

1 minute ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Responds To Reports Of Him Potentially Losing The Captaincy To Cristiano Ronaldo

5 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Brendan Rodgers Sacking This Weekend Leaves Door Open For Manchester United Job

1 hour ago
imago1009886355h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Spurs Given Hope To Sign AC Milan's Franck Kessie

2 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
News

WATCH: Anthony Martial Grabs His First Sevilla Goal In Europa League Clash After Leaving Manchester United

14 hours ago
maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Refuses To Give Up Captains Armband To Cristiano Ronaldo

14 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Being Considered To Replace Harry Maguire As The New Manchester United Captain

15 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona All 'Monitoring' Serge Gnabry Situation at Bayern Munich

16 hours ago