‘Agent Marcus’: United fans lose it after Rashford's message to Sancho

Marcus Rashford has been stirring the transfer pot today, as speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Manchester United continues.

Sancho has been widely touted to link up with Rashford by completing a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Rashford has been using the difficult times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic for good, as he so often uses his platform to do.

Earlier in the week, he raised awareness about Fare Share UK, a charity fighting hunger and food waste, and asked his followers to donate if they could.

Amidst the support, a witty United fan responded to one of his latest tweets with an interesting proposition:

To the surprise of many, Rashford did in fact go on and 'have a little word' with Sancho by tweeting the 19-year-old winger shortly afterwards:

His response absolutely blew up amongst United fans and ignited Sancho's links with the club further, providing a bit of afternoon entertain for those currently isolating in their homes.

It's always great to see players interacting with others on social media, but the 22-year-old knew exactly what he would cause by calling out his England team-mate.

Sancho has enjoyed an unbelievable season so far in Germany, contributing to a staggering 29 goals in 23 appearances to spearhead Dortmund's title charge.

The teenage superstar has scored 14 and provided 15 assists in the league, as well as being directly involved in 4 goals in 8 games during his side's Champions League run.

These Reds couldn't contain their excitement over Rashford's move, with many fantasising about the duo's potential link-up: