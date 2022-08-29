Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka
Manchester United have recently agreed a deal in principal to sign Ajax winger Antony.
The Red Devils now look set to add reinforcements to their defensive area of the pitch.
United have been in negotiations with Newcastle United for a number of days over the signing of Martin Dubravka.
The player has been pushing for the deal and had told Newcastle that he wanted to join United this summer.
United loaned out their second choice keeper Dean Henderson this summer with the Englishman joining Nottingham Forest.
David De Gea remains the first choice keeper as of this moment with Tom Heaton available if needed.
United now look set to land themselves a new goalkeeper as Fabrizio Romano has shared exclusive information.
The reliable journalist has informed his followers that United and Newcastle have agreed a deal in principal for Dubravka.
In the new report shared to his millions of followers, Romano has revealed that a ‘here we go’ is expected soon.
He reports; “Manchester United have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Martin Dúbravka. Newcastle United are ready to accept loan with buy option clause worth around £5m.
Final details are being discussed as personal terms are already agreed — here we go expected soon.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon