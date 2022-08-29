Skip to main content

Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Manchester United have recently agreed a deal in principal to sign Ajax winger Antony. 

The Red Devils now look set to add reinforcements to their defensive area of the pitch. 

United have been in negotiations with Newcastle United for a number of days over the signing of Martin Dubravka

The player has been pushing for the deal and had told Newcastle that he wanted to join United this summer. 

Dubravka

United loaned out their second choice keeper Dean Henderson this summer with the Englishman joining Nottingham Forest. 

David De Gea remains the first choice keeper as of this moment with Tom Heaton available if needed. 

United now look set to land themselves a new goalkeeper as Fabrizio Romano has shared exclusive information. 

The reliable journalist has informed his followers that United and Newcastle have agreed a deal in principal for Dubravka. 

Martin Dubravka

In the new report shared to his millions of followers, Romano has revealed that a ‘here we go’ is expected soon.

He reports; “Manchester United have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Martin Dúbravka. Newcastle United are ready to accept loan with buy option clause worth around £5m.

Final details are being discussed as personal terms are already agreed — here we go expected soon.”

