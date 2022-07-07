Manchester United Reach Agreement With Rivals For Prolific Winger

Manchester United Women have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the transfer of winger Nikita Parris, claims a report.

The England international joined the North London side last summer from French giants Lyon for a club-record fee, but now her destination may lie in the North-west of the country.

According to the Athletic, United have reached an agreement with fellow Barclays Women's Super League side Arsenal to sign the winger.

Parris was part of the Arsenal team last season which finished runners-up in the English top-flight after fighting neck-to-neck with eventual champions Chelsea till the last day.

During her time in the capital, she had registered 2 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. She enjoyed a successful spell in France with Lyon before that, where she won the French league and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

She is also a past winner of the Women's Super League and the FA Cup in England during her time with United's neighbours City, having won the Women’s Super League in 2016, and the FA Cup in 2016–17 and 2018–19

As per the same report, personal terms are also in place for the former Man City and Everton player to join Marc Skinner's side.

The 28-year-old is currently part of the England squad who are participating in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on home soil. She was named on the bench in England's opening game against Austria on Wednesday, which the Lionesses won 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Beth Mead.

