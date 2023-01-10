Manchester United Reach Full Verbal Agreement To Sign Wout Weghorst

Manchester United, Burnley and Besiktas have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Wout Weghorst. United have reached an agreement with the clubs to sign the strike on loan.

Fabrizio Romano has broken the news which will give United fans a boost. United now have a verbal agreement in place to sign the player on loan.

However, there is a catch. Despite verbally agreeing the terms and even the fee that will be paid for the loan, United will only be able to sign the forward if Besiktas can sign a striker to replace the outgoing goal scorer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Romano confirmed the news via Twitter just minutes prior to the publishing of this piece. The exclusive news broke as the following;

“Manchester United have reached full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst! Understand deal will cost around €3m to Besiktas — Weghorst will join on loan from Burnley.”

“Final step needed: Besiktas will only approve the deal if they find the right replacement.”

The deal is heading in the right direction but the deal is not complete yet. The Turkish side must find a replacement before the striker can join United.

