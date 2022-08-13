Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms

Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.

Rabiot is seen as an upgrade and improvement in midfield on the likes of Scott McTominay by the Manchester United hierarchy and manager Erik Ten Hag. 

However a move for the French midfielder has attracted much criticism from supporters who do not see the player as one who will make a great impact and improvement on what the club currently have. 

Rabiot is a player who has been pushed out of Juventus with the Italian club having spent some time looking for ways to part ways with the player. 

Adrien Rabiot

United look to now be closing in on the signing of Rabiot, having already outlined a fee to pay Juventus, they have now reportedly agreed personal terms with the player. 

According to Sacha Tavolieri; “Manchester United have reached a total agreement with Adrien Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, on personal terms.”

The journalist also confirms that; “And in the opposite way, As Juventus was waiting for an agreement between Rabiot and Manchester United, transfer of Leandro Paredes to Juventus should also experience rapid progress. The problem of commissions due to the mother of #Rabiot, which took time in the discussions, now settled.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms

By Alex Wallace28 seconds ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch And Ignores Erik Ten Hag Following Manchester United Horror Loss Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace13 minutes ago
David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

David De Gea Speaks After Manchester United Disaster Against Brentford

By Seth Dooley18 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Match Day

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United | Player Ratings

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
David De Gea
Match Day

Watch: Second David De Gea Shock Error Gives Brentford Increased Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
de gea
Match Day

Watch: David De Gea Shocking Error Gifts Brentford Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Gives Pre-Match Thoughts Before Manchester United Vs Brentford

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Transfers

Report: PSG Preparing To Offer Transfer Fee To Manchester United For Marcus Rashford This Month

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago