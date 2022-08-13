Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms

Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.

Rabiot is seen as an upgrade and improvement in midfield on the likes of Scott McTominay by the Manchester United hierarchy and manager Erik Ten Hag.

However a move for the French midfielder has attracted much criticism from supporters who do not see the player as one who will make a great impact and improvement on what the club currently have.

Rabiot is a player who has been pushed out of Juventus with the Italian club having spent some time looking for ways to part ways with the player.

IMAGO / Panthermedia

United look to now be closing in on the signing of Rabiot, having already outlined a fee to pay Juventus, they have now reportedly agreed personal terms with the player.

According to Sacha Tavolieri; “Manchester United have reached a total agreement with Adrien Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, on personal terms.”

The journalist also confirms that; “And in the opposite way, As Juventus was waiting for an agreement between Rabiot and Manchester United, transfer of Leandro Paredes to Juventus should also experience rapid progress. The problem of commissions due to the mother of #Rabiot, which took time in the discussions, now settled.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon