Report: Manchester United Reach 'Verbal Agreement' to Sign Goalkeeper This Summer

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign an experienced goalkeeper this summer, according to a report.

United have reportedly managed to reach a verbal agreement to bring a former goalkeeper back to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Daily Mail via MUFCMPB on Twitter, United have verbally agreed to sign Sam Johnstone from West Brom upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

In the tweet it states that "the deal being finalised just awaits the impending new manager's approval".

Johnstone is set to return to Old Trafford after joining West Brom in 2018 following a number of loan spells across the English pyramid.

With the recent news that Dean Henderson will leave United this summer, Johnstone will most likely join United in the same role that Henderson was used in.

Johnstone is a product of United's academy having been at the club since Under 18's level.

The goalkeeper has won one Premier League title with United, that being the 2012/13 season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage