Report: Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have now reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Ajax over the transfer of Lisandro Martinez despite being pursued by Arsenal, according to a new and breaking report.

United entered the race to sign Martinez after instruction from Erik Ten Hag to compete against Arsenal for the signing of the Argentinian.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad with new additions and have already added Tyrell Malacia to their ranks so far in the summer transfer window.

United have also already agreed a fee with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong however the deal is not yet complete.

Martinez would come into the United squad as a versatile player however some reports have suggested that the Argentine would be seen as a central defensive signing for Erik Ten Hag.

United were set to battle it out with Arsenal for the signing of Martinez however a new report from a reliable source has confirmed that the battle could already be over.

According to the recently reliable Twitter user, Zeeshanxz;

“Manchester United and Ajax have reached a verbal agreement on a deal for Lisandro Martínez.

Ajax have rejected the recent bid from Arsenal.

Understand Arsenal are now set to walk away from the deal.”

United look set to wrap up a number of deals in the next weeks as they had a slow start to the transfer window.

