Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker

Manchester United are now reportedly to look at yet another attacking player with the Red Devils reportedly ready to make an offer for an out of favour Barcelona attacker say reports.

United have been heavily linked to and involved in deals with the likes of Antony and Cody Gakpo in the past few weeks.

However a new report is suggesting that United could now turn their attention to a Barcelona attacker who they have been previously linked to.

According to a new report that has just emerged, United could now be ready to make an offer to Barcelona for Memphis Depay.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Depay is familiar with United having played for the Red Devils in the past, however a move never worked out for the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Some supporters have already spoken about Depay being a possible addition this summer with the forward being a very versatile option.

Depay has been heavily linked to Juventus, with Barcelona ready to terminate the players contract, however it sounds like United wouldn’t get that premium from the Spanish club.

According to a new report from Luis Rojo, a journalist that appears on Radio Marca;

“Manchester United are ready to offer €10M to FC Barcelona for Memphis Depay.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon