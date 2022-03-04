Report: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Target £30million Ligue 1 Star

Manchester United will be joined by the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as they target a potential move for a £30million Ligue 1 star, according to reports.

United have scouted the striker who has scored 10 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The striker was close to a Premier League move in January but the move never materialised.

According to Sport Witness, United alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all scouted Stade de Reims striker, Hugo Ekitike.

The striker had been a target for Newcastle United but a deal never materialised.

The Frenchman went off injured during the game against Brest in which United and other European giants watched him play.

United will be looking at a striker in the summer to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani and will be targeting a younger option.

In comparison to other targets that United have, Ekitike could be a cheaper and more efficient option.

