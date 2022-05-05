Skip to main content
Manchester United Register Firm Interest in  Napoli's Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen's future has been discussed intensely across various sources in Italy although most of them were taken with a pinch of salt.

The Nigeria international is planning to discuss his future with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. His representatives have been speaking with numerous clubs across Europe to engineer a transfer in the upcoming summer window.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 13 times and assisted 5 times in 24 Serie A appearances this season under manager Luciano Spalletti. 

imago1011726757h

According to journalist Freddie Paxton, the Red Devils have now registered a genuine interest in the Napoli forward. The player has also been on Arsenal's radar ahead of this summer transfer window.

The Gunners had contacted the player's agent to gather details regarding the contract and asking price. The agent relayed that the Naples-based club are expecting a transfer fee close to €100million.

As per the same journalist, Newcastle had also enquired to know more about the player to explore a transfer deal but the player prefers a move to a top side like Arsenal or Manchester United instead. 

Napoli have been a tough club to negotiate with when it comes to transfer fees. Victor Osmhen is represented by Italian intermediary Roberto Calenda. Manchester United will be active in the market for a young striker and the Napoli forward suits the profile that they are looking at.

The asronomical price tag on the player's nameplate might be a concern for the Red Devils as they prepare to reshape the current squad ahead of a big make-or-break summer. 

