Manchester United Reignite Interest in Tottenham Forward Harry Kane

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane in the summer.

As per reports previously in the English media, the Red Devils have the striker position as one of their priorities for the upcoming summer transfer window, and now Kane's name being in the frame isn't surprising.

United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Edinson Cavani, 35, in their ranks for the striker position.

Ronaldo at 37 isn't the same as he was a few years back when he was in his prime, and the injury-prone Cavani will most likely leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.

Harry Kane, for his part, has been looking to leave the North London club for the last few years, and last summer he came very close to leaving Spurs for the blue half of Manchester.

The Tottenham captain's future in the capital has been uncertain since last summer, and his contract will also expire in two years.

According to a report from the Mirror, the Old Trafford side are considering making a fresh move in the summer for Kane.

The bloated options in the striker department coupled with the chance of a potential reunion with Mauricio Pochettino — who is currently on United's list of managerial candidates — has reignited interest in the England international.

Tottenham, for their part, are stated to be hoping for their captain and talisman to stay at the club beyond summer and put his signature on the dotted lines for a new deal at Spurs.

