Report: Manchester United Reject Tottenham Approach for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an audacious approach for Marcus Rashford from Premier League rivals, Tottenham, according to a new report.

United are said to be interested in giving the winger a new contract with Rashford also wanting to stay at United and fight for his place in Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

Rashford came through United’s youth set up and has impressed since his debut. However, Rashford didn’t have a great season in the 21/22 campaign and it has raised eyebrows about his future.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Rashford has reportedly had interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool.

Now, according to a report from Alex Turk for the Express, United have turned down an approach from Tottenham for the Englishman.

Turk said;

“United have rejected an audacious Tottenham approach for Marcus Rashford. 24y/o star wants to stay and play a part in Ten Hag’s revolution.

Entering final year of current deal. Talks over a new contract expected this summer.”

The report then also went on to continue with

“However, Rashford is ready to fight for his United career on the back of a dismal campaign in which he netted just five goals in 32 appearances following shoulder surgery last summer.

He accepts his confidence and form haven't been up to standard, but his club plan to put faith in him with a new deal in the coming months.”

