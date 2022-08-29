Skip to main content

Manchester United Reject Two Approaches For Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have rejected two approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Manchester United have reportedly rejected two proposals from Premier League rivals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The English right back has fallen to second choice at United under Erik Ten Hag with the Dutch manager preferring to use Diogo Dalot

Dalot has started every game so far for United this summer and it was well known that Wan-Bissaka was listed for transfer. 

United were opening to offload the right back however have now rejected two approaches in the final week of the window. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

United bought Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for around £50million a number of seasons ago. 

Erik Ten Hag has been keen to sign a new right back this summer, however no move has come to light. 

United have been linked to Denzel Dumfries, Sergino Dest and Thomas Meunier.

The Red Devils have now reportedly rejected two approaches from West Ham and Palace for Wan-Bissaka. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to the new report from the Athletic’s, David Ornstein, United have turned down two approaches for the right back, he reported;

“Manchester United have received approaches for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace & West Ham. Both rebuffed as they don’t plan to sell or loan him out. They want 2 RBs so if he went a replacement would be needed and it’s looking too late for that.”

