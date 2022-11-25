Skip to main content
Manchester United Remain Front Runners For Cody Gakpo Following Positive Talks

Manchester United are said to still be leading the race to sign PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo has just scored his second goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The winger has been in fine form for the Netherlands so far on the World stage.

Gakpo is the subject of much transfer interest heading into the January transfer window. The Dutch winger is on top form for PSV this season and a number of European elites have their eye on him.

Manchester United did agree personal terms with the winger in the summer but opted to sign Ajax’s Antony instead. However, Erik Ten Hag is a major fan of Gakpo and United are hot on the heels of the winger.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more are all said to be interested in the €50million rated talent but United are said to be leading the race. United could in fact move for Gakpo in the January window, however that will come down to the clubs owners willingness to spend.

Sources state that United have once again held positive talks with Gakpo’s representatives and a move could very well be in motion. The winger is most definitely interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Gakpo could help bolster United’s front line following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37 saw his United contract mutually terminated following a year at the club. 

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
