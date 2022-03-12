Skip to main content
Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and are one of the suitors monitoring his situation at his current club.

The German's contract will expire this summer and his future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt for quite some time now. Chelsea have so far failed in its attempts to come to an agreement with the 29-year-old over a contract extension.

And now with the Government sanctions imposed on the Blues this week, Rudiger's future at the club has become more uncertain as Chelsea won't be able to extend his contract.

Antonio Rudiger

The defender — who has had quite a resurgence under Thomas Tuchel and has been a part of Chelsea's Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup winning teams — is now looking more and more likely to leave the London club for free in summer.

And as per a report from ESPN, Manchester United are one of the suitors for Rudiger, besides fellow Premier League club Newcastle United and Spanish league leaders Real Madrid.

Rudiger has been recently linked with the Old Trafford club for a number of occasions in the media, and so this situation is expected to develop more in the coming weeks or months. 

