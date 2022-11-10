Skip to main content
Manchester United Remain Interested In Porto Goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Despite the news that Diogo Costa has signed a new deal at Porto, Manchester United are still said to be interested.

Manchester United are reportedly not said to be phased by the fact that Diogo Costa has recently signed a new deal at Porto. The young keeper signed a new deal that raised his release clause at the club.

United would have to pay a substantial release clause to the Portuguese side if they want to sign the talented prospect. Costa has been making a major name for himself in Europe this season with great performances in the Champions League.

A number of top European clubs will have their eye on Costa who could be seen as a long term suitor to a number of elite sides. However, as stated, the talent now has a much more significant release clause to his name.

It has been reported that United have been scouting the keeper for a number of months and do see him as a true option. United will continue to monitor the keeper at the World Cup amid their interest.

The new report from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira states the following, he said;

“Manchester United are still interested in Porto’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa for the next season. He has a release clause of €75M and Red Devils’s scouts will monitor him during the World Cup.”

