Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for a new striker over the summer. RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko was linked with a move to Old Trafford for some weeks during the summer transfer window.

In the end however, Sesko reached an agreement with German side RB Leipzig in a pre agreement to join them next summer. Despite him agreeing to join Leipzig, he may not even kick a ball for the side.

Reports have already begun to circulate linking Sesko with a move to a number of elite European clubs next summer. United continue to be one of the clubs linked to the signing of the Slovenian next summer.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Erik Ten Hag is more than keen to add a striker to his side in 2023. The Dutchman will understand the need to bring in a striker to add to his already impressive attacking line.

United need a goalscorer, Sesko is a player developing well and could provide those much needed goals at Old Trafford. Despite not signing the striker last summer, United remain interested.

According to the new report from journalist Phil Brown says;

“Manchester United are still very interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško. A January move is unlikely, but not impossible - the summer is much more likely. Šeško might not kick a ball for RB Leipzig due to the amount of interest in him.”

