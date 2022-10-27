Skip to main content
Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker

Manchester United reportedly still remain very interested in RB Salzburg striker, Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for a new striker over the summer. RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko was linked with a move to Old Trafford for some weeks during the summer transfer window.

In the end however, Sesko reached an agreement with German side RB Leipzig in a pre agreement to join them next summer. Despite him agreeing to join Leipzig, he may not even kick a ball for the side.

Reports have already begun to circulate linking Sesko with a move to a number of elite European clubs next summer. United continue to be one of the clubs linked to the signing of the Slovenian next summer.

Sesko

Erik Ten Hag is more than keen to add a striker to his side in 2023. The Dutchman will understand the need to bring in a striker to add to his already impressive attacking line.

United need a goalscorer, Sesko is a player developing well and could provide those much needed goals at Old Trafford. Despite not signing the striker last summer, United remain interested.

According to the new report from journalist Phil Brown says;

“Manchester United are still very interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško. A January move is unlikely, but not impossible - the summer is much more likely. Šeško might not kick a ball for RB Leipzig due to the amount of interest in him.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

sesko celebrating
Transfers

Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United & Barcelona Considering FC Porto Goalkeeper

By Ben Patterson
Europa League
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v FC Sheriff UEFA Europa League TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United v FC Sheriff Predicted Lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo To Return?

By Ben Patterson
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford
Quotes

Luke Shaw Picks Out One Strength Of Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United Jadon Sancho
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Squad v Sheriff UEFA Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Edson Alvarez Ajax Napoli
Transfers

Manchester United Join Race To Sign Ajax Midfielder

By Alex Wallace