Manchester United Renew Interest In Serie A Centre Back

Despite signing Lisandro Martinez in the summer transfer window, Manchester United could be on the lookout for another centre back. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of defenders in recent weeks.

While a right back would seem to be the priority out of the back four positions to strengthen in, United could be open to adding another central defender to their ranks. Erik Ten Hag is keen to continue rebuilding his United side.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol as well as Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean centre back is the player that United have reportedly renewed their interest in.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Kim recently featured for his country at the FIFA World Cup and has been named as a suitor for a number of clubs. The South Korean is a talented defender who is making a good name for himself in Italy.

The new report comes from the Mirror, they provided a new update about United’s interest in Kim. They said the following;

“Manchester United have renewed their interest in South Korean central defender Kim Min-jae.”

While it would be good to add another long term defender to their ranks, United must focus on recruiting key positions such as striker. Only time will tell what strategy United take in the next windows.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon