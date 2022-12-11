Skip to main content
Manchester United Renew Interest In Serie A Centre Back

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Renew Interest In Serie A Centre Back

Manchester United have reportedly renewed their interested in a talented Serie A defender.

Despite signing Lisandro Martinez in the summer transfer window, Manchester United could be on the lookout for another centre back. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of defenders in recent weeks.

While a right back would seem to be the priority out of the back four positions to strengthen in, United could be open to adding another central defender to their ranks. Erik Ten Hag is keen to continue rebuilding his United side.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol as well as Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean centre back is the player that United have reportedly renewed their interest in.

Kim Min-Jae Napoli

Kim recently featured for his country at the FIFA World Cup and has been named as a suitor for a number of clubs. The South Korean is a talented defender who is making a good name for himself in Italy.

The new report comes from the Mirror, they provided a new update about United’s interest in Kim. They said the following;

“Manchester United have renewed their interest in South Korean central defender Kim Min-jae.”

While it would be good to add another long term defender to their ranks, United must focus on recruiting key positions such as striker. Only time will tell what strategy United take in the next windows. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kim Min-Jae Napoli
Transfers

Manchester United Renew Interest In Serie A Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Josko Gvardiol Croatia FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Manchester United Make Huge Offer For Talented Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Unlikely To Sign Cody Gakpo In January

By Alex Wallace
Gareth Southgate
News

Gareth Southgate’s Future As England Manager In Doubt Following France World Cup Defeat

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs

By Alex Wallace
Harry Kane
Match Day

Watch: Harry Kane Goal For England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

By Alex Wallace
France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace