Manchester United Revealed To Have Scouted Talented Ajax Youngster With Potential Signing In Mind

Manchester United have scouted talented Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch who is one potential signing for the summer, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is Ajax's youngest ever player, after he made his senior debut for the Dutch side in 2018  when he was only 16 years and 130 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Clarence Seedorf.

The youngster came through the ranks of Ajax's academy, the Jong Ajax, and since then has been a regular face in the Ajax senior team.

He also has accumulated 10 caps already for the Netherlands National Team, and the future of this highly-rated midfielder looks promising.

gravenberch

Gravenberch, who is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, is touted to leave his boyhood club in the summer for new pastures abroad.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, Manchester United have scouted the talented Dutchman.

Midfield is said to be a priority position for the English club for the summer, and Gravenberch is one potential signing for the role.

But the report also adds that the Netherlands international 'favours' a move to German giants Bayern Munich, where his agent Raiola has strong connections.

So whether the player joins United in the summer will be revealed with time. 

Transfers

