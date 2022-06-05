Manchester United Revive their Interest in Lyon Starlet Rayan Cherki

With many players halfway out the door at Old Trafford already this summer, new manager Erik Ten Hag may be looking to add some young talent to Manchester United's ranks as the club have reportedly renewed their interest in Lyon Winger Rayan Cherki.

Manchester United along with a host of many European clubs were reportedly interested in the young Frenchman after he broke into Lyon's first team back in 2020.

However according to Foot1, Cherki "is yet to respond to the clubs latest contract renewal offer, with his current deal set to run out next summer." Should his contract situation not be resolved soon, Lyon may be forced to sell the 18-year old for a reduced fee or fear him leaving the club on a free next summer.

British outlet Mirror also reported on the possibility of United going back in for the French U21 International, stating that Lyon's club President has already confirmed interest from the Red Devils.

"The two clubs that were interested when we won his faith were Real Madrid and Manchester United. We want him to succeed with Lyon."

The French winger has appeared 49 times for Lyon, although his minutes have been limited due to him suffering a serious leg injury near the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

