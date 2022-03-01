Manchester United Target Robert Lewandowski Spotted With Paul Pogba Amid Transfer Speculation

Manchester United's hopes of signing veteran talisman Robert Lewandowski have been given a boost after the Bayern Munich striker was spotted with United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Following a prolonged spell of disappointment from current attacking options Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, the Red Devils have quickly switched their attentions to a number nine this summer.

Last season's hero Cavani is become increasingly unreliable with fitness issues frequently hampering his ability to get on the field, meanwhile, Ronaldo's two goals in two months are far from what you'd describe as prolific.

This hunt for a goalscorer is likely to span the entirety of the summer, with obvious choices Harry Kane and Erling Haaland already being downplayed by credible journalists.

This has caused the Old Trafford outfit to turn their attentions to soon-to-be out of contract Lewandowski, currently enjoying yet another phenomenal goalscoring season in Bavaria.

These rumours will have only gotten louder after photos have emerged of the striker spending time with United midfielder Paul Pogba at Paris Fashion Week.

While it's unwise to jump to conclusions based purely on this, it feels impossible to not get excited at the prospect of one of the greatest strikers of his generation plying his trade in Manchester next season.

