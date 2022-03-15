Ralf Rangnick Makes Key Decision about Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Makes Key Decision about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is keen to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford for another season despite rumours surrounding a potential exit in the summer.

Ronaldo guided United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur recently, as he got a hat-trick and helped Rangnick's side keep pace with the top four battle in the Premier League.

Ronaldo

The Muppetiers have stated that on their Youtube channel recently that Rangnick wants Ronaldo to stay at United for another season and there is now a strong possibility that the Portuguese sticks around at the club.

It is stated that Rangnick does not want Ronaldo to play every game next season but as of now, it does seem as if the striker will stay regardless of where the Red Devils finish in the campaign.

The 37-year-old has 12 Premier League goals this season, while having scored six times in the Champions League.

Ronaldo
