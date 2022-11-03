Skip to main content
Manchester United Scouting French Winger Ahead Of January Window

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United have been busy in the last few weeks as a report suggests they have been scouting a talented French winger.

Manchester United could turn their attention to a talented French winger in the January transfer window, claims a new report. United have been regularly scouting talent across Europe in the past months as Erik Ten Hag looks to improve his squad.

One area that the Dutchman is keen to improve in his United side is the attacking part of the pitch. The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players such as Cody Gakpo of PSV since the summer.

However, with a number of clubs turning their attention to the Dutch winger, United could look elsewhere. A new report suggests that Ten Hag has sent his scouts to France recently.

Martin Terrier Stade Rennes

According to the new claim from Graeme Bailey, United have been scouting Rennes winger Martin Terrier. The Frenchman has impressed in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League.

The report from Bailey states; “Manchester United have scouted Rennes forward Martin Terrier in the last two weeks. Terrier has bagged 11 goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season. Rennes will demand around £30m in January.”

Terrier seems to primarily play on the left side of the attacking front three, a position currently occupied by Marcus Rashford. Ten Hag could opt for either Terrier or Gakpo to reinforce his attack in the upcoming window. 

Martin Terrier Stade Rennes
Transfers

By Alex Wallace
