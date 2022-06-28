Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Seal £14million Deal To Sign Tyrell Malacia From Feyenoord

Manchester United have now reportedly sealed a deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord just hours after the first report suggesting that United would hijack the deal, according to a new report.

United have now reportedly sealed a deal and agreed a fee with Feyenoord to sign Malacia despite an already existing agreement in place with French side, Lyon.

Malacia was a target for Erik Ten Hag previously during his time at Ajax, it’s understood that Ten Hag is still a fan of Malacia and would like him to join him at Old Trafford. 

Fabrizio Romano first broke the news that United were preparing to hijack the deal and now new reports are suggesting that United have sealed the deal.

Malacia has emerged onto the international scene recently having been given some of his first international caps for the Netherlands. 

Now, according to a new report from David McDonnell and Simon Mullock of Mirror Sport;

“Manchester United have sealed a £14M deal to land Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.”

United are still currently working on a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong who has the same agent as Malacia, therefore personal terms with the full back shouldn’t be a problem ahead of a full completion of the deal.

Report: Manchester United Seal £14million Deal To Sign Tyrell Malacia From Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace

