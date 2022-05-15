Manchester United Send Scouts To Watch Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka has been undergoing a solid spell in the Bundesliga. A transfer could be possible in the upcoming summer with the defender being tracked carefully by various clubs in the market.

The defender has been consistently appearing for more than 25 games in the past few seasons in Germany. The center-back has a market value of around €28million and this could tempt top clubs in Europe to pursue a deal for the young defender.

The main trait of this center-back has been his ability to play as a cover for the left-back role in absence of Luke Shaw. Most importantly, Evan Ndicka is a left-footed center-back which is quite rare in the current market scenario.

IMAGO / Hartenfelser

According to the Transfer Exchange Show, Manchester United will be sending out their scouts to Germany to take a second look at Eintracht Frankfurt center-back Evan N'Dicka.

The French defender's contract situation might help Manchester United to place a suitable offer for the Eintracht Frankfurt player as Dutch manager Erik ten Hag will be working with a tight budget ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Evan Ndicka's contract ends in the summer of 2023. The Bundesliga club will need to cash in unless they plan to offer a new lucrative deal. The defender is represented by AMS Consulting's Graziano Battistini, who represents current Manchester United center-back and Ivorian international Eric Bailly.

