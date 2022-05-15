Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Send Scouts To Watch Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka has been undergoing a solid spell in the Bundesliga. A transfer could be possible in the upcoming summer with the defender being tracked carefully by various clubs in the market.

The defender has been consistently appearing for more than 25 games in the past few seasons in Germany. The center-back has a market value of around €28million and this could tempt top clubs in Europe to pursue a deal for the young defender.

The main trait of this center-back has been his ability to play as a cover for the left-back role in absence of Luke Shaw. Most importantly, Evan Ndicka is a left-footed center-back which is quite rare in the current market scenario. 

imago1011875618h

According to the Transfer Exchange Show, Manchester United will be sending out their scouts to Germany to take a second look at Eintracht Frankfurt center-back Evan N'Dicka.

The French defender's contract situation might help Manchester United to place a suitable offer for the Eintracht Frankfurt player as Dutch manager Erik ten Hag will be working with a tight budget ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Evan Ndicka's contract ends in the summer of 2023. The Bundesliga club will need to cash in unless they plan to offer a new lucrative deal. The defender is represented by AMS Consulting's Graziano Battistini, who represents current Manchester United center-back and Ivorian international Eric Bailly.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1007345435h
News

Report: Coach Eric Ramsay Set To Stay At Manchester United Next Season

By Alan Bince12 seconds ago
imago1011875618h
Transfers

Manchester United Send Scouts To Watch Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka

By Alan Bince12 seconds ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Juventus Make 'Serious' Approach For Paul Pogba

By Alan Bince12 seconds ago
Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Working on the Transfer of Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Manchester United 2022/2023 Away Kit Has Been Leaked Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Kante
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday

By Alan Bince12 hours ago