Report: Manchester United Send Scouts to Watch Serie A Star Defender Nikola Milenkovic

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Serie A star defender Nikola Milenkovic according to reports in Italy.

United are said to be in the market for a new centre half this summer with the likes of Manuel Akanji and Ronald Araujo already being linked.

The 'Red Devils' have sent scouts to watch a number of players all across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, United have already sent scouts to watch Fiorentina defender, Nikola Milenkovic.

Milenkovic

A new report has emerged from Corriere Dello Sport who say that United there is a lot of market interest for the defender, especially from England. 

The outlet say that United have firmly entered the race for the defender this summer.

They continue to say that Fiorentina could be 'open to a sale' but for that to happen thee outlet states that the 'right offer is needed' to be able to sign Milenkovic.

United will be looking to strengthen their squad under their new manager this summer and will have to look for players presenting the best value for their money.

