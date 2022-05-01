Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Sent Scout to Watch Ruben Neves During Wolves vs Brighton

Manchester United reportedly sent a scout to watch Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

United reportedly sent a chief scout to watch Wolves midfielder Neves in their game against Brighton on Saturday where Neves' side lost 0-3.

Neves has been linked with moves to United and Barcelona this summer.

United were previously linked with Neves on multiple ocassions including last summer and in January.

The Portuguese midfielder's agent is Jorge Mendes and is understood to want to move Neves on to a new club in the upcoming window.

Neves

According to Alex Dicken, a journalist that specialises in Wolves news "Manchester United sent a senior scout to Molineux to watch Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in person on Saturday - growing belief it’s his last season at Wolves."

Mendes is said to believe that Neves is ready for a new challenge at a club that competes in regular European competition.

Neves has spent a number of seasons at Wolves and has continued to show his progression and ability to move to a bigger club in the future.

Neves
