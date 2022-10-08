Skip to main content
Manchester United Sent Scouts To Watch Italian Wonder Kid

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Sent Scouts To Watch Italian Wonder Kid

Manchester United reportedly sent their scouts to watch an Italian wonder kid last month.

Wonder kids are a major part of a clubs intake in modern football. Being able to sign one of these talents is a fantastic feeling as a club scout. 

A new, young and upcoming talent is emerging on the scene in Italy. Europes top clubs are already said to be looking at the player in question. 

Manchester United have reportedly sent their scouts to watch the player last month. It would be a huge coup if Erik Ten Hag’s side could sign the player. 

It’s unclear what the player is currently valued at, however with the player now on United’s radar, his current club could well up his price tag. 

Davide Frattesi Sassuolo Italy

Fabrizio Romano spoke about the midfielder today, he said; “Many clubs are monitoring Davide Frattesi as he’s now one of the most talented midfielders in Serie A.”

Frattesi spoke about his performance today, he said; “My dream was to join AS Roma in the summer, it was close but then deal collapsed - I’ll do my best to join a top club in the future”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport; “Manchester United had a scout present at Sassuolo vs Torino in September to watch Davide Frattesi. It is not the first or last time that United will watch him.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Davide Frattesi Sassuolo Italy
Transfers

Manchester United Sent Scouts To Watch Italian Wonder Kid

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Barcelona Continue To Eye Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Time Has Caught Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Everton

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Fred scores
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star: Fred Should Play Over Bruno Fernandes

By Rhys James