Manchester United Sent Scouts To Watch Italian Wonder Kid

Wonder kids are a major part of a clubs intake in modern football. Being able to sign one of these talents is a fantastic feeling as a club scout.

A new, young and upcoming talent is emerging on the scene in Italy. Europes top clubs are already said to be looking at the player in question.

Manchester United have reportedly sent their scouts to watch the player last month. It would be a huge coup if Erik Ten Hag’s side could sign the player.

It’s unclear what the player is currently valued at, however with the player now on United’s radar, his current club could well up his price tag.

Fabrizio Romano spoke about the midfielder today, he said; “Many clubs are monitoring Davide Frattesi as he’s now one of the most talented midfielders in Serie A.”

Frattesi spoke about his performance today, he said; “My dream was to join AS Roma in the summer, it was close but then deal collapsed - I’ll do my best to join a top club in the future”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport; “Manchester United had a scout present at Sassuolo vs Torino in September to watch Davide Frattesi. It is not the first or last time that United will watch him.”

