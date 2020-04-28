Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Alex Turk

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way out of the club this summer and Manchester United have been identified as potential buyers.

Cavani was thought to have fallen out with PSG in January after a prospective move to Atletico Madrid broke down and it now looks like he'll depart on a free transfer later this year.

According to L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, United have emerged as 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani at the end of the season.

Sunday's edition of the French newspaper claims that the Reds boast the 'significant financial means' needed to get a deal done.

PSG will be in the same financial boat as every other football club in the world as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

It could be do to the financial damage that the Ligue 1 champions opt against making Mauro Icardi's loan stint permanent and instead restore their faith in Cavani.

On top of that, it's common knowledge that the French press have loved linked the Uruguay international with a move to Old Trafford over the years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does seem to be keen to bolster his options up front but if big money is being spent in other areas this summer, it wouldn't be surprising to see Odion Ighalo's loan become permanent to save money.

Solskjaer's rebuild so far has been built around stars who have not yet hit their prime years and Cavani, 33, really doesn't fit that criterion.

You could argue Ighalo doesn't either, but it's likely Cavani will be after a wage package United have been trying to avoid handing out since Solskjaer took charge.

There really doesn't seem to be much in this one, for now.

Stretford Paddock's Stephen Howson has provided us with the latest transfer news in last week's Transfer Review - check it out here:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk

Januzaj aims dig at Van Gaal for lack of freedom

Adnan Januzaj has aimed a dig at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for stifling his development.

Alex Turk

De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

David de Gea has revealed he's in it for the long haul at Manchester United, amid the emergence of Dean Henderson.

Alex Turk

Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the setbacks he's suffered setbacks in his Manchester United career so far.

Alex Turk

Maddison confirms he wants to stay at Leicester

James Maddison has confirmed he wants to be at Leicester City next season amid links to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Woodward admits COVID-19 could affect United's summer business

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has admitted the summer transfer window may not be "business as usual."

Alex Turk

United closely monitoring Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are reportedly closely following the progression of Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

Alex Turk

United 'set £70m asking price' for Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly set a £70million asking price for Paul Pogba ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Jordi Cruyff: Where Are They Now?

How the former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder has reinvented himself as one of most sought-after leaders in the game

Liam Bewsher