United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way out of the club this summer and Manchester United have been identified as potential buyers.

Cavani was thought to have fallen out with PSG in January after a prospective move to Atletico Madrid broke down and it now looks like he'll depart on a free transfer later this year.

According to L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, United have emerged as 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani at the end of the season.

Sunday's edition of the French newspaper claims that the Reds boast the 'significant financial means' needed to get a deal done.

PSG will be in the same financial boat as every other football club in the world as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

It could be do to the financial damage that the Ligue 1 champions opt against making Mauro Icardi's loan stint permanent and instead restore their faith in Cavani.

On top of that, it's common knowledge that the French press have loved linked the Uruguay international with a move to Old Trafford over the years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does seem to be keen to bolster his options up front but if big money is being spent in other areas this summer, it wouldn't be surprising to see Odion Ighalo's loan become permanent to save money.

Solskjaer's rebuild so far has been built around stars who have not yet hit their prime years and Cavani, 33, really doesn't fit that criterion.

You could argue Ighalo doesn't either, but it's likely Cavani will be after a wage package United have been trying to avoid handing out since Solskjaer took charge.

There really doesn't seem to be much in this one, for now.

