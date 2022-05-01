Report: Manchester United Seriously Looking at Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are seriously said to be looking at the availability of signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.

United have outlined Nunez as a potential target for their striker position this summer and are said to be seriously considering the signing with the arrival of Erik Ten Hag.

Nunez has been a consistent and top talent for Benfica both in the league and in European competition this season.

Nunez is said to be a target for a number of European clubs this summer including the likes of Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United will be looking for a young striker this summer to replace the departing Edinson Cavani.

According to 'transfer insider' Dean Jones, "Darwin Núñez is 100% somebody that Manchester United are looking into right now - United are taking his availability very seriously. The club think Núñez might be the guy they need for next season."

Nunez is said to be a top target for United and the next few weeks will be huge in the Red Devils pursuit of the striker.

