Report: Manchester United Seriously Looking at Darwin Nunez
Manchester United are seriously said to be looking at the availability of signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.
United have outlined Nunez as a potential target for their striker position this summer and are said to be seriously considering the signing with the arrival of Erik Ten Hag.
Nunez has been a consistent and top talent for Benfica both in the league and in European competition this season.
Nunez is said to be a target for a number of European clubs this summer including the likes of Atletico Madrid.
United will be looking for a young striker this summer to replace the departing Edinson Cavani.
According to 'transfer insider' Dean Jones, "Darwin Núñez is 100% somebody that Manchester United are looking into right now - United are taking his availability very seriously. The club think Núñez might be the guy they need for next season."
Nunez is said to be a top target for United and the next few weeks will be huge in the Red Devils pursuit of the striker.
