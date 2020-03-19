Anthony Martial was enjoying his best season at Old Trafford yet before the frustrating break due to the rapidly-rising COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United could be set to lose their no.9 sooner than desired though, with Inter Milan reportedly eyeing a move for his services.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are eyeing Martial as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is expected to depart the San Siro soon.

The report claims Barcelona are heavy admirers of Martinez and it could see United suffer from the domino effect, should Inter pursue Martial.

It's claimed that if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails to guide United back into the Champions League in the near future, there is a real possibility that the 24-year-old packs his bags.

Amidst the current panic around the COVID-19 pandemic, it's unknown whether there will even be a summer transfer window this year, nevermind when it will be.

Issues with flights and other forms of travel could put a serious spanner in the works for elite clubs looking to do business and that could play into United's favour in this situation.

However, it could also mean the Reds miss out on Jadon Sancho, who is widely thought to be Solskjaer's primary target going into the 2020/21 campaign.

Martial has seriously stepped up for United this season, in a difficult time considering at one point, Mason Greenwood was the only fit first-team striker at the club's disposal.

The French forward has been directly involved in 20 goals this term, scoring 17 goals and providing 3 assists in 33 appearances.

He's forged a strong partnership with Marcus Rashford in attack and it's a shame that's been interrupted throughout the season due to injuries and, of course, the recent break.

There may not be much in this one yet, but Martial may feel like he should be playing at the highest level and if United aren't there, he could have something to ponder on.