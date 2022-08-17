Skip to main content

Manchester United Set Real Madrid Deadline For Casemiro Deal

Manchester United have set a date to complete the signing of Casemiro from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Casemiro

After the Adrien Rabiot transfer collapsed due to excessive wage demands, Manchester United have turned their attention toward Real Madrid's defensive midfielder.

The Athletic noted that discussions regarding Casemiro are now 'live' amongst the Manchester United hierarchy.

It is a surprise that Casemiro has been considered as an alternative to Rabiot when the former possesses far superior talent. 

Casemiro partners Fred in midfield for the Brazil national team. He specialises as a defensive number six, forming part of the trophy-laden Madrid midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. 

Reports from Spain are now confirming United's strong interest in the 30-year-old.

Casemiro Luis Diaz

Josep Pedrerol of El Chiringuito TV has announced that United are planning to close the deal before Saturday, via The Madrid Zone on Twitter.

Erik ten Hag wants the player to be involved in the next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Monday.

United have been pairing Fred and Scott McTominay for multiple seasons in midfield pivot as a way to negate their lack of a quality defensive screen.

Joao Felix Casemiro

Pedrerol also detailed that Casemiro could in fact ask Real Madrid to leave in the coming hours. United have apparently offered him an 'dizzying' contract offer, as per Arancha Rodríguez.

Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos appears to be the preferred midfield by Carlo Ancelotti at the start of this La Liga campaign.

Casemiro's transfer would command a fee well north of £50 million.

Casemiro Luis Diaz
Report: Manchester United Set Real Madrid Deadline For Casemiro Deal

