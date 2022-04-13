Report: Manchester United Set to Hold Preliminary Talks With Jurrien Timber

Manchester United are set to hold preliminary talks with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber ahead of a possible summer transfer to Old Trafford.

United are set to appoint current Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their next manager with the Dutchman being a fan of the defender.

Timber has worked under Ten Hag at Ajax and has made a great impression and has attracted admirers all over Europe.

According to CalcioMercato, Bayern Munich, Manchester Unired and some Italian clubs are all interested in the Dutch defender.

CalcioMercato say “Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber is set to be a man in demand in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich and clubs from Italy all vying to sign him.”

According to UnitedMuppetiers, United could be set for preliminary talks with the players reps.

Ten Hag is known to want to bring Timber to Old Trafford as he begins the rebuild project at United this summer.

