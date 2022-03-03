Report: Manchester United Set to Intensify Interest to Sign Ajax Winger Antony

Manchester United are set to intensify their interest on signing Ajax winger Antony, according to a report.

United have set their sights on bringing the Brazilian to Old Trafford this summer.

Antony who currently plays for Ajax under United managerial target, Erik Ten Hag is reportedly a big target for United.

According to 90min journalists Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey, United's interest will intensify in Antony in an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford this summer

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that if United appoint Ten Hag as their new manager then luring Antony to the club too would be significantly easier.

The 90min reporters go on to say that Ten Hag is interested in the project at United.

Another report has also suggested that Ten Hag has started to learn English ahead of negotiations with the club.

United could secure the double swoop from Ajax by bringing Antony and Ten Hag to Old Trafford this summer

