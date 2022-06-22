Report: Manchester United Set To Make Move For Daniel Bachmann
Manchester United are possibly set to make a move for Watford goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann this summer as Dean Henderson edges closer to Nottingham Forest according to reports.
United will need to look elsewhere this summer for a possible new number two keeper for the season ahead.
Henderson looks set to depart Old Trafford this summer and will head to Forest on loan ahead of the new campaign.
Forest were newly promoted to the Premier League from the Championship play offs last season and Henderson is likely to join the club for first team football.
United are now said to be set to make a move for a new possible back up to David De Gea next season.
Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News has stated;
"Manchester United are set to make a move for Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann once Dean Henderson's loan to Nottingham Forest is completed."
The Red Devils had been briefly linked to Bachmann a number of weeks ago however with the imminent departure of Henderson, Bachmann is being targeted as the replacement.
