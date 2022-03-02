Report: Manchester United Set to Offer Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Double His Current Salary to Sign This Summer

Manchester United are set to offer one of their major defensive targets, Ronald Araujo double what he's been offered by current club Barcelona to sign this summer, according to reports.

United have been leading the race to sign Araujo for the last few weeks according to multiple reports.

Barcelona's negotiations for the centre back haven't been going to plan and it looks increasingly unlikely that he'll extend his contract.

According to MARCA, United weren't the only club interested in the 22 year old with La Liga rivals Real Madrid as well as United's rivals Manchester City and Chelsea all keen on signing Araujo.

In a Tweet by a Spanish football page called El Chiringuito TV, they state that United have offered more than double what Barcelona have offered Araujo.

Barcelona are reportedly offering around €4million to the defender whereas United would reportedly table a whopping €10million.

United have set their sights on a number of central defenders ahead of the summer with the likes of Manuel Akanji being sought after alongside Araujo.

