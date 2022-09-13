Skip to main content
Manchester United Set To Prepare An Offer For Santiago Arias

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The Red Devils are looking at the free agent as a possibility so Erik Ten Hag could have an additional Right-back in his squad

After a harsh Premier League start with two defeats, Manchester United could recover following the amazing four wins in a row in the campaign starting with the victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag knows that the Reds have a solid Midfield and Defense but is still thinking about enhancing the team and Santiago Arias could be an option for him as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not among the likes of the 52-year-old.

The rumours have been around since the last week being something unrealistic but now things have changed, the Dutch manager knows the Colombian International from PSV Eindhoven and believes Arias to be an ideal reinforcement in the backline.

Santiago Arias

According to reports from the English outlet Team Talk (via MARCA): "Manchester United claimed to be preparing an offer for the Right-back with a short-term contract until the end of the season"

Despite the real interest from Manchester United, something to have into consideration is that the Colombian Right-back has not played professionally since May when he got an injury as a result of playing the South American Qualifiers for his country where the free agent has not been able to recover entirely.

It could be risky for Erik Ten Hag's side to hire a player coming out from an injury which took that long to recover from as it could come back while playing for Manchester United.

