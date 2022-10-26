Skip to main content
Manchester United Setting Sights On Leeds United Midfielder



According to a new report, Manchester United have ‘set their sights’ on a Leeds United midfielder.

Manchester United are constantly looking to add talent to their ever growing squad. New manager Erik Ten Hag has made some great signings so far and may now have his eye on yet another addition.

In the summer transfer window, United added two new midfielders to the squad. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro both joined the club and have proved to be strong and much needed signings.

Ten Hag’s judgement of midfield signings so far has been top drawer and now it looks like the Dutchman could be turning his attention to yet another.

Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League

According to a new report, United are possibly setting their sights on a Leeds United midfielder. The report stated that United have been following Tyler Adams for some time, dating back to his RB Leipzig days.

The report published by football insider says; “Man United are keeping close tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, sources have told Football Insider.

The Premier League giants have a long-time interest in the USA international dating back to his RB Leipzig days. United are continuing to monitor Adams as they shortlist potential central midfield captures.”

Following his arrival at Elland Road, Adams has proved to be a solid option for Jesse Marsch. However, it doesn’t seem at this stage whether the American international would be an improvement. 

Tyler Adams Leeds United
