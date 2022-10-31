Manchester United Shortlist Norwich City Right Back

Skip to main content
Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted a Norwich City right back as they look to add depth in the January window.

Manchester United are keen to add depth at right back in the upcoming January transfer window. Erik Ten Hag seems to be settled on Diogo Dalot as his first choice but has emphasised that he needs depth.

Dalot has been one of United’s best players this season but if something was to happen to the right back United would be in a mess. Ten Hag wants to ensure he has depth for that position as the season goes on.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right back Jeremie Frimpong in January. Many credible reports have already stated that United have scouted the Dutchman multiple times.

Max Aarons

However the signing of a new right back purely relies on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The English full back is on a list of possible exits from Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Another player that is reportedly surfacing on United’s radar ahead of the window is Norwich City’s Max Aarons. The right back attracted a lot of interest when he played in the Premier League.

The report comes from journalist Pete O’Rourke via football insider. He reports;

“Manchester United have shortlisted Norwich City’s Max Aarons as they step up plans to sign a new right-back. Aarons would cost around £15m in January.”

Max Aarons
Transfers

By Alex Wallace
