Report: Manchester United Shortlist Three Midfielders for Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United have shortlisted a trio of midfielders that they would like to sign this summer ahead of a big rebuild of the squad under their new manager according to reports. 

United will be planning an overhaul of their midfield this summer with Paul Pogba set to depart Old Trafford. 

There have also been some doubts raised about the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay amid the imminent arrival of Erik Ten Hag at the club.

The three midfielders that have been shortlisted by the Res Devils are reportedly being named as Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Jude Bellignham.

Kalvin Phillips

According to The Mirror, Phillips is seen as the most achievable signing out of the three despite having strong links to United rivals, Leeds United. 

Rice has been named as one of United’s ‘dream targets’ ahead of the summer with Bellingham being deemed as unrealistic by some experts.

United will be looking to overhaul the existing squad under Ten Hag, something that the Dutchman is keen to do. 

