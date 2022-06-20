Report: Manchester United Show Interest In Sasa Kalajdzic
Manchester United and a host of other Premier League sides have shown interest in VfB Stuttgart forward, Sasa Kalajdzic according to a new report.
United are said to be in the market for a new forward this summer, even more so now after the Red Devils missed out on signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
United have looked at other targets so far this summer such as Ajax winger Antony however that deal has seemingly turned quite quiet.
Kalajdzic is now reportedly the next name that United will look at this summer, however will face competition from a host of other clubs.
Kalajdzic has been a target for both German giants, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund however the forward has now attracted Premier League interest.
"Tottenham, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea have shown interest in Sasa Kalajdzic."
Veth has stated that Spurs, United, Leicester and Chelsea have all shown interest in the 24 year old forward.
United and Chelsea in particular will be in the market for attackers this summer with the Blues losing Lukaku and United missing out on Nunez.
Kalajdzic is an exciting prospect and could be one to look out for in during the duration of the window.
